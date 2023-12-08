'Complete Malarkey': Hunter Biden's Ex-business Partner Accuses Joe Biden of Lying After First Son is Hit With 9 New Criminal Charges
One of Hunter Biden’s former business partners accused President Joe Biden of “lying” about his alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after the Department of Justice announced nine new charges against the already embattled first son in California on Thursday, Hunter’s ex-business associate spoke out and slammed President Biden.
According to Daily Mail, Hunter’s unidentified former business associate called the 81-year-old president’s repeated denials “complete malarkey.”
The unidentified associate also claimed that there was “plenty of evidence” to back up the Biden family corruption claims launched by House Republicans.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has repeatedly denied having any involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.
“I did not,” Biden said when pressed on the matter earlier this week. “It's just a bunch of lies.”
“I'm not going to comment,” he added. “I did not.”
Meanwhile, Hunter’s legal woes worsened on Thursday when the DoJ announced nine fresh criminal charges against the first son connected to the years-long federal investigation into President Biden’s son’s taxes and finances.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Hunter spent “millions” on an “extravagant lifestyle” while avoiding paying taxes for years.
The new indictment charged that Hunter “spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.”
Hunter’s allegedly illegal tax maneuvers reportedly took place over four years between 2016 and 2019, according to the new California indictment filed on Thursday.
“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” the indictment alleged.
“The Defendant spent approximately $1 million in 2016, $1.4 million in 2017, $1.8 million in 2018, and $600,000 in 2019,” it continued.
Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s defense attorney, responded to the latest indictment and slammed the federal prosecutors for going after the president’s son.
“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said.
Lowell also targeted special counsel David Weiss – who oversaw the federal tax and finance probe into Hunter – and criticized the U.S. attorney for “bowing to Republican pressure” regarding the matter.
“First, U.S. Attorney Weiss bowed to Republican pressure to file unprecedented and unconstitutional gun charges to renege on a non-prosecution resolution,” Hunter’s attorney charged.
“Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence – and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full – the U.S. Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors,” Lowell added.
President Biden’s embattled son could face up to 17 years in prison if found guilty of the nine new charges filed against him on Thursday.