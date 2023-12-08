Kevin Costner Getting Close to Singer Jewel After Messy Divorce With Christine Baumgartner: Report

Freshly divorced TV cowboy Kevin Costner has reportedly found interest in someone after his messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — and the rumored new lady is famous, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 68-year-old Yellowstone stud was allegedly spotted getting up close with 49-year-old singer-songwriter Jewel at mutual pal Richard Branson's luxurious Necker Island Caribbean retreat.