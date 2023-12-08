Kevin Costner Getting Close to Singer Jewel After Messy Divorce With Christine Baumgartner: Report
Freshly divorced TV cowboy Kevin Costner has reportedly found interest in someone after his messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — and the rumored new lady is famous, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 68-year-old Yellowstone stud was allegedly spotted getting up close with 49-year-old singer-songwriter Jewel at mutual pal Richard Branson's luxurious Necker Island Caribbean retreat.
Sources told the National Enquirer that the two were invited separately but instantly bonded over their love of music.
"They're both divorced and each likes to play and write their own songs, so they were instantly drawn together," snitched a spy.
"By the time they were ready to leave, they had made plans to meet up again and see where things go."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Costner and Jewel's reps for comment.
Insiders claim the two hit it off, saying Costner looked happier than at any time since his bitter breakup from Christine, 49, in August, when the cranky former couple battled over living arrangements, custody over their three kids, and the whopping $129,755 monthly child support payments she demanded.
Luckily for the Robin Hood hunk, the judge upheld the dueling duo's original $1.5 million prenup. While insiders say Costner fancies Jewel, others fear he just wants to stick it to his ex with the four-time Grammy-nominated songstress.
"Kevin feels like Christine put him through the ringer for no reason and he'd love nothing better than to let her know he's moved on with someone who has a career and who only wants to be with him," sniped the source.
For her part, the Foolish Games singer has also been unlucky in love — divorcing her rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in 2014, three years after the birth of their son, Kase.
"Kevin ticks all the right boxes — singer, actor, cowboy," said the source. "They could definitely make beautiful music together."
Jewel isn't the only household name the single star's been linked to — however, RadarOnline.com broke the story that Costner was not dating Reese Witherspoon despite reports.
While Jewel has gone through a divorce, it was nothing compared to Costner's latest breakup.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor went to blows with Christine when she challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement, claiming she felt "pressured" to sign before they walked down the aisle.
Ultimately, the judge ordered Costner to shell out a measly $63k in monthly support to his ex despite his $400 million fortune.