Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Kevin Costner Getting Close to Singer Jewel After Messy Divorce With Christine Baumgartner: Report

kevin coster jewel
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 8:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Freshly divorced TV cowboy Kevin Costner has reportedly found interest in someone after his messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — and the rumored new lady is famous, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 68-year-old Yellowstone stud was allegedly spotted getting up close with 49-year-old singer-songwriter Jewel at mutual pal Richard Branson's luxurious Necker Island Caribbean retreat.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner divorce cheated first wife
Source: MEGA

Costner allegedly met Jewel at mutual pal Richard Branson's luxurious Necker Island Caribbean retreat.

Sources told the National Enquirer that the two were invited separately but instantly bonded over their love of music.

"They're both divorced and each likes to play and write their own songs, so they were instantly drawn together," snitched a spy.

Article continues below advertisement

"By the time they were ready to leave, they had made plans to meet up again and see where things go."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Costner and Jewel's reps for comment.

Insiders claim the two hit it off, saying Costner looked happier than at any time since his bitter breakup from Christine, 49, in August, when the cranky former couple battled over living arrangements, custody over their three kids, and the whopping $129,755 monthly child support payments she demanded.

Article continues below advertisement
jewel
Source: MEGA

Jewel went through her own divorce in 2014.

Luckily for the Robin Hood hunk, the judge upheld the dueling duo's original $1.5 million prenup. While insiders say Costner fancies Jewel, others fear he just wants to stick it to his ex with the four-time Grammy-nominated songstress.

"Kevin feels like Christine put him through the ringer for no reason and he'd love nothing better than to let her know he's moved on with someone who has a career and who only wants to be with him," sniped the source.

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement

For her part, the Foolish Games singer has also been unlucky in love — divorcing her rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in 2014, three years after the birth of their son, Kase.

"Kevin ticks all the right boxes — singer, actor, cowboy," said the source. "They could definitely make beautiful music together."

kevin costners wife files divorce yellowstone return
Source: MEGA

Costner and his ex bickered over their home, spousal support, custody of their three children, and the prenup.

Article continues below advertisement

Jewel isn't the only household name the single star's been linked to — however, RadarOnline.com broke the story that Costner was not dating Reese Witherspoon despite reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

kevin costner back speaking with ex wife christine million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Kevin was ordered to pay his ex $63k in monthly support.

Article continues below advertisement

While Jewel has gone through a divorce, it was nothing compared to Costner's latest breakup.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor went to blows with Christine when she challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement, claiming she felt "pressured" to sign before they walked down the aisle.

Ultimately, the judge ordered Costner to shell out a measly $63k in monthly support to his ex despite his $400 million fortune.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.