'Lousy Lover': Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Blabbing to Pals He's 'Selfish' and 'Never Satisfied Her' in Bed
Screen stud Kevin Costner may have won his divorce court battle against his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner — but he risks losing his ladies' man reputation as spies say his scorned spouse is allegedly dissing his prowess between the sheets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the sad sack revelations are bound to infuriate the Yellowstone hunk, 68, who was once known as a womanizer and has fathered seven kids.
"Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.
"It's amusing to people because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan."
"But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughingstock of Hollywood — and she may be succeeding."
Christine was just 18 years old when she met Kevin on a golf course. He was practicing for his role in the hit flick Tin Cup and still married to first wife Cindy Silva.
Those early sparks ignited years later after he and Cindy split. He married Christine in 2004.
"Even in their early days, Christine hinted Kevin's bedroom skills weren't much to crow about," confided an insider. "Now, she's blabbing it to everyone."
- Kevin Costner 'Playing Hardball' With Estranged Wife in $400 Million Divorce War: 'He's Got Enough Money to Ride This Out'
- Divorce War Looms as Kevin Costner Said to be ‘Concerned’ Estranged Wife Will Challenge Prenup in $250 Million Divorce: Sources
- Kevin Costner 'in Crisis': 'Yellowstone' Star 'Crushed' as Marriage and Career Collapses
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May. The bitter exes settled their battle before the case went to trial, with a judge enforcing a paltry prenup and beating back her demands for $130k a month in support of their teenage kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63k monthly in support and informed her that their iron-clad prenuptial agreement she had signed nearly two decades ago would be enforced.
If Baumgartner decided she wanted to contest the prenup, she’d be ordered to pay Costner’s legal bills and return the $1.5 million he paid her following their split.
"Christine feels she got the short end of the stick money-wise," said the source. "So she's sticking it right back to Kevin by calling him a lousy lover."
After losing the war — and access to Costner's whopping $400k fortune — Baumgartner allegedly regrets her decision to divorce the Yellowstone stud.
“Christine caved because her lawyer advised her to ‘cut bait and run,’" an insider dished last month.