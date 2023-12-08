The Game’s Sexual Assault Accuser Demands Trial NOT Be Postponed Despite Rapper’s Manager Being Dropped by Lawyers

The Game’s manager Wack 100 was dropped by his lawyer days before he was set to appear in court — but the rapper's sexual assault accuser demanded the trial go on as scheduled. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the law firm Novian & Novan asked for permission to drop Wack [real name: Cash Jones] as a client.

Wack was sued by a woman named Priscilla Rainey. Back in 2016, Rainey was awarded $7 million as part of a civil lawsuit she filed against The Game over alleged sexual assault. For years, Rainey has attempted to collect the money owed to her. In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Wack and The Game claiming they created shell companies to move money around — to prevent her from collecting on the judgment.

The trial is scheduled to start on December 11. However, in the newly filed motion, The firm who represented Wack said there has been a “breakdown” in attorney-client communications and it had become “unreasonably difficult” for the lawyer to “carry out the representation effectively.” The law firm said it had exhausted “its options for establishing effective communications with the client and believes that an effective attorney-client relationship has ceased to exist.”

In the motion, the firm said Wack failed to work on trial preparation, failed to attend a December 1, 2023 mediation, and has failed to “respond” to the firm regarding settlement efforts. The firm said it had “lost confidence that [Wack] will appear at trial on December 11, 2023.”

Wack’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to withdraw from the case and the trial date is pushed back by 120 days to allow Wack time to find new counsel. Rainey demanded the trial date not be postponed.

“The risk of Jones choosing not to appear at trial on December 11, 2023 is one he voluntarily assumes, and the prejudice in Defendants’ ability to present an effective defense is brought upon themselves,” her lawyers argued. “There is no “need” for Defendants to retain new counsel, and no “need” to allow them additional time to prepare. The choice not to work with his current counsel is one that should have been made months ago, so Defendants’ counsel of choice could be up to speed in time for the trial date of December 11, 2023. Defendant Jones may also choose to proceed without counsel.” A judge has yet to rule.

In her lawsuit, Rainey claimed, “Jones and [The Game] conspired together to transfer and conceal [The Game’s] assets by transferring them among themselves and shell companies under their control. No one need guess about [The Game’s] and Jones’ intent to not pay the Judgment owed by [The Game] to Rainey, as they have made it abundantly clear in various social media posts that they never intend to pay a dime to Rainey on her judgment.” Wack denied all allegations of wrongdoing.