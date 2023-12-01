Rapper The Game Sold Home to Avoid Foreclosure, Not to Defraud Sexual Assault Accuser: Manager

The Game’s manager denied he schemed with the rapper to keep a sexual assault accuser from collecting money owed from a court judgment. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Game’s manager Cash Jones [aka Wack 100] denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Priscilla Rainey.

In 2016, a jury awarded Rainey $7 million in damages as part of her lawsuit that accused The Game of sexual assault. Rainey was a contestant on a VH1 dating show starring The Game. She claimed he grabbed her genitals and buttocks without consent.

For years, Rainey has been attempting to collect on the money. She asked for permission to seize The Game’s music royalties Recently, she revealed she’s only been able to seize $500k from the musician.

In 2021, Rainey filed a new lawsuit against The Game, his manager and various companies. She accused The Game and Jones of using the companies to move around assets and prevent her from collecting on her money.

“Jones and [The Game] conspired together to transfer and conceal [The Game’s] assets by transferring them among themselves and shell companies under their control. No one need guess about [The Game’s] and Jones’ intent to not pay the Judgment owed by [The Game] to Rainey, as they have made it abundantly clear in various social media posts that they never intend to pay a dime to Rainey on her judgment,” her filing read.

In her lawsuit, Rainey took issue with The Game selling his $2 million home to Jones in 2018. She claimed the home was worth $2.8 million and had over $800k in equity. Rainey said Jones said The Game transferred him the home because he owed him $200k.

Rainey argued the home was worth much more than $200k. Further, she said The Game continues to live in the home to this day. The accuser asked that the court find The Game to be the true owner of the home, to allow her to place a lien on the property.

In a newly filed motion, Jones scoffed at Rainey’s allegations over the home. He said he purchased the home in 2018 because he was owed $268,310.40 plus interest from the rapper. Jones said he loaned The Game money from July 2016 through February 2018. He said the rapper agreed to give him his home to repay the debt.

He said he took over “the payments and ownership of a home because The Game was unable to afford rather than lose it to foreclosure.” Jones said the property was worth around $2.15 million but had $2 million owed on 2 mortgages. He said the home sale was not meant to defraud Rainey, despite her claims. The parties are expected to face off in court next month.