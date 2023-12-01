Mel B’s Ex Demands $100k After Spice Girls’ Star ‘Falsely’ Accused Him of Substance Abuse Issues in Custody War

Mel B’s ex-husband said the Spice Girls star accused him of having substance abuse issues without any evidence to back up her claims — and now he wants her to cough up a six-figure sum to cover his legal bills.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen Belafonte demanded Mel B be ordered to pay him $100k.

Mel and Stephen were married from 2007 to 2017. The exes share an 11-year-old daughter Madison.