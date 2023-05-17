Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Fights Spice Girls Star’s Demand For Primary Custody Of 11-Year-Old Daughter, Opposes Random Drug Tests

“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me. The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year,” she wrote in a declaration filed in court.

“I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the U.K. with her sisters and me,” she said. “I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me.”