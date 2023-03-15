Mel B's Ex Accuses Spice Girls Star Of Making 'Repeated Slanderous Accusations' On 'The View' Over Alleged Abuse, Trashes Her Parenting In Court

The two currently live in Los Angeles and Mel lives in the UK. The exes share custody with Belafonte having primary physical custody.

In his motion, Belafonte said Mel has been residing away from Madison since 2019. He believes moving to Miami would provide a more stable environment for their daughter. He said her trips to visit Mel in the UK will be shorter and less expensive.

He wrote, “I am committed to ensuring that Madison maintains a strong and healthy relationship with her mother, and I will continue to do everything in my power to facilitate that relationship if we move to Miami. Moving to Miami will have no detrimental impact on Melanie’s relationship or visitation with Madison, rather, this move will make Madison’s visits to the UK easier as the distance and plane ride is shorter.”