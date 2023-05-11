'I Have Serious Concerns': Mel B. Demands Primary Custody of 11-year-old Daughter, Wants Ex-husband to Be Tested for Drugs

Mel B. has demanded the court award her primary custody of the daughter she shares with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte and force him to submit to random drug tests, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Spice Girls star said she has “serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care” for their 11-year-old daughter, Madison.

Mel and Stephen were married from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. The split was nasty with Mel accusing Stephen of domestic violence, which he denied. At the moment, Stephen has the majority of custody. He lives in Los Angeles with Madison. The teen travels to the UK to visit her mother.

For the past couple of months, Stephen has accused Mel of acting erratic and even asked for a court order to ensure she doesn’t drink around their daughter. The singer denied his allegations. Recently, Stephen asked the court for permission to move from Los Angeles to Miami.

Now, Mel has responded to the request. She has demanded the court award her primary custody with Madison living with her 80% of the time and Stephen 20% of the time. The singer claimed that she was initially granted primary custody of Madison in the 2017 divorce. However, she said this changed when her work visa expired in the summer of 2019 and she was forced to relocate to the UK. Since then, Mel said Madison has lived primarily with Stephen in California but spends holidays and school breaks with her.

“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me. The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year,” she wrote. “I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the U.K. with her sisters and me,” she said.

“I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me,” she said. Further, she accused Stephen of “often leaving Madison in Los Angeles in the care of a revolving door of various third parties.” Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Stephen also lacks transparency with respect to Madison’s living conditions, doctors’ appointments, therapy, and schooling. He refuses to co-parent with me,” Mel said. “For example, he has never provided me with any information about Madison’s living situation in Los Angeles. I do not know whether Madison has her own bedroom, what her room looks like, or even where she lives as he has lied about their living situation countless times.” Further, she demanded her ex be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing. Stephen has previously requested Mel be forced to submit to her own drug tests.