Spice Girls Star Mel B Faces Off With Ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in Court As They Fight Over 11-year-old Daughter

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Mel and her ex, Stephen Belafonte , both appeared via Zoom for a hearing before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Mel B ’s ex-husband scored a small victory in their never-ending divorce war, but the battle is far from over, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stephen has had most of the custody ever since Mel had to move back to the UK after her work visa expired in 2019. Mel’s ex said he needed to move for work opportunities.

The judge granted a motion brought by Stephen asking to move their 11-year-old daughter Madison to Florida. The child currently lives with Stephen in LA.

The Spice Girls star opposed the move and argued Madison should move to the UK to live with her and her sisters. Mel said, “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me.

She added, “The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year.”