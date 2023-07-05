Home > Exclusives > Mel B Exclusive Spice Girls Singer Mel B to Subpoena Ex-husband’s Former Client Malu Trevejo as Witness After Accusing Him of Abusing Prescription Drug Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Jul. 5 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Spice Girl star Mel B revealed plans to call her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte’s former client to testify as part of her plea for primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mel B said she will subpoena singer Malu Trevejo, who previously worked with Stephen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Stephen represented Malu before things turned nasty and she sued him earlier this year. In her lawsuit, Malu accused Stephen of signing her to a one-sided artist agreement and allegations of misappropriation of funds. Stephen’s attorney has denied the allegations in the complaint and claimed it was meant to distract from a lawsuit filed against Malu by her former employees. The case is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com first reported, now, Mel B and Stephen are battling over custody of their daughter Madison. For the past couple of years, Madison has lived primarily with Stephen in Los Angeles and would make trips to the UK to visit Mel throughout the year.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel was forced to move back to the UK after her work visa expired in 2019. Recently, Stephen asked the court for permission to move from California to Florida for work opportunities. In response, Mel opposed the move and asked the court to have Madison move to the UK. She said she had “serious concerns” about Stephen’s ability to parent.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The singer claimed Stephen left their daughter with third parties and failed to keep her informed of her whereabouts. Stephen denied the accusations. In addition, Mel said she heard from third parties that Stephen had driven while under the influence and was abusing the prescription pill Adderall. Stephen scoffed at the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Now, Mel said that while Stephen “claims that I am “creating noise and nonsense to obfuscate facts about Madison’s wellbeing” by stating that I am informed of his drug use and operation of a vehicle under the influence. Rather than deny these facts, Stephen argues that these statements are hearsay. However, I plan to subpoena the third party (Malu Trevejo) to Court so that she can testify to the events that she has witnessed and has personal knowledge of, and which she personally told to me.” Stephen has yet to respond.