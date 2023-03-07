Malu Trevejo’s Ex-Personal Assistant 'Voluntarily' Drops Lawsuit Accusing Singer Of Alleged Harassment
Malu Trevejo’s ex-personal assistant had dropped his lawsuit against the singer over alleged harassment he faced on the job, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Witchneverson Lacroix has informed the court he is voluntarily dismissing all claims against Malu.
He noted the dismissal is with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the claims later.
Malu’s powerhouse attorney, Jason Ziven, tells RadarOnline.com, “We are happy with that result and will keep vigorously defending Malu and her name against the other plaintiffs.”
Back in January, Malu was sued by four ex-employees, Lacroix, Victoria Barreto, Ralph Colo, and Edwardo Vidal, for alleged harassment, battery, defamation, and sexual misconduct. The parties demanded $4 million in damages.
The ex-employees claimed Malu forced them to endure horrible work conditions during their employment.
Lacroix worked for Malu from May 2022 through August 2022 as a personal assistant. He said his job duties included dealing with ex-employees who were owed money.
He claimed this led to ex-employees making threats of violence against him over the debt.
In the suit, he claimed the threats including one person telling him they “knew where him and his family lived and that he would be subject to bombings and other such violent acts if [Malu] did not pay them.”
Lacroix even accused Malu of harassment. He said that he witnessed the entertainer verbally abusing other employees.
At the time, Ziven said, “Ms. Trevejo is aware of the false allegations in the lawsuit and looks forward to defending herself against these baseless claims."
A source close to the singer said she was “devastated” by the allegations. They claimed Malu had a good heart and would never hurt anyone like the suit claimed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Malu filed a separate lawsuit against Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte for fraud.
Belafonte claimed the lawsuit was an attempt to distract from the lawsuit brought by Malu’s ex-employees.