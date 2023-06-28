Mel B’s Ex-husband Rips Spice Girls Singer For 'Falsely' Accusing Him Of Adderall Abuse in Custody War

Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte is blasting the singer for accusing him of abusing a prescription drug as part of their custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Spice Girls star’s ex denied the bombshell claims she made in a recent court declaration.

Mel recently claimed her ex is abusing the ADHD medicine Adderall to the point “where he does not sleep at night” and that a third party told her he had driven while allegedly intoxicated. In his recent filing, Stephen not only denied the claims but said his ex has a pattern of making false allegations in their divorce battle. He claims Mel has previously accused him of abusing drugs and alcohol with no proof.

Mel and Stephen were married from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. The two have been in and out of court ever since. The two share an 11-year-old daughter named Madison. Stephen has most of the custody of their daughter. The two of them live in Los Angeles. Mel moved to the UK after her work visa expired in 2019. Recently, Stephen asked the court for permission to move from California to Miami with Madison.

In response, Mel objected to the request claiming she had concerns about Stephen’s parenting. She asked that her daughter be allowed to move to the UK to live with her. “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me. The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year,” Mel wrote.

As part of her motion, Mel dropped the accusations of Adderall abuse. Stephen said, “The Response exposes Melanie’s pattern, evident throughout this proceeding, of creating noise and nonsense to obfuscate facts about Madison’s wellbeing.” "Melanie has been making these false allegations since day one. As a father whose been dealing with these horrific lies for over six years, he's not responded to protect their daughter who he has primary custody of," a source close to Stephen tells RadarOnline.com Stephen is pleading with the judge to shut down Mel’s request and allow him to move to Florida.