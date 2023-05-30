Mel B Accuses Ex-husband of Leaving 11-year-old Daughter With ‘Rotating List of Third Parties’ in Custody War

Mel B has trashed her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in a bombshell declaration as part of her effort to gain primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Spice Girls star doesn’t hold back her feelings about Stephen.

As we first reported, Madison currently lives most of the time with Stephen in Los Angeles. The minor visits her mother, who lives in the UK, throughout the year. Mel had to move to the UK after her work visa expired in 2019. Stephen recently asked the court for permission to move from California to Florida with Madison. In response, Mel objected to the move claiming she had “serious concerns” about Stephen’s ability to parent. In her declaration, she said Madison would benefit from moving to the UK and being close to her other sisters Phoenix and Angel.

She wrote, “I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the UK with her sisters and me.” “Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me,” the singer said. She pointed to an August 2022 incident where Stephen “unreasonably prevented Madison from visiting Disneyland in Paris with her sisters.”

Mel said while Stephen accused her of failing to exercise custody time when she visited Los Angeles — she accused him of blocking Madison’s sisters from visiting her in California. The entertainer said Madison’s “bubbly” and “chatty” while with her but “reserved” while with Stephen. Further, she claimed that Stephen travels often leaving Madison in Los Angeles “in the care of a revolving door of various third parties.”

Mel B with the spice girls in 1997

“Madison is provided little stability and is cared for by a rotating list of third parties for long periods of time. While he argues that I have failed to exercise my parenting time with Madison in Los Angeles, he has spent approximately 12 weeks away from Los Angeles while traveling over the past 15 months. Much of his travel is for pleasure, not for work, and very little of his “work-related” travel has been in Miami,” she said.

Further, she claimed, “Given Stephen’s extensive travel, Madison is provided with little stability.” Mel added, “This will become more of an issue as Madison gets older and becomes busier with school and extracurriculars. She needs a stable, consistent home environment.” The singer then accused him of abusing substances and demanded a drug test. Stephen has denied all allegations and accused Mel of being the one with a problem. The court has yet to rule on the matter.