Mel B’s Ex-Husband Accuses Spice Girls Star Of Not Answering 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Phone Calls For 26 Days In Custody War

Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has made bombshell claims against the Spice Girls star as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen has opposed Mel’s recent demand for primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter Madison.

As we first reported, currently, Madison lives with Stephen in Los Angeles. She travels to the UK to visit Mel throughout the year. Recently, Stephen requested permission to move from California to Florida with Madison. In response, Mel asked the court to change the custody deal.

The singer wants Madison to move overseas with her and be close to her other sisters. “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me,” Mel wrote in a declaration. She added, “The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year.”

Mel said, “I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the U.K. with her sisters and me.” She told the judge, “I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me.”

In addition, she demanded Stephen submit to random drug tests after learning information from a third party. Stephen has fought back against Mel’s custody demand. He accused her of acting erratic for months and not being a proper mother to Madison.

He accused Mel of Melanie of not having “exercised custodial time in Los Angeles in three years, even though she traveled to the U.S. on multiple occasions for work during that time.” Stephen added, “Nor has Melanie exercised the spring break visitation that was ordered as custodial time in addition to her winter and summer break.”

He continued, “Melanie has become increasingly unresponsive to Madison’s calls and to my Our Family Wizard (hereinafter “OFW”) messages over the past year. Melanie did not answer Madison's calls for 26 days across February and March, and has not read over 50 messages I sent her on OFW.” A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Mel and Stephen were married from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. The split was nasty with Mel accusing Stephen of domestic violence, which he denied.