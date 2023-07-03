Spice Girls Star Mel B Accuses Ex-husband of Interrogating Their 11-year-old Daughter About Her Ex-BF Eddie Murphy

Stephen has had most of the custody since Mel was forced to move back to the UK in 2019 after her work visa expired. Madison currently travels from Los Angeles to the UK throughout the year to visit her mother.

Recently, Stephen demanded the court allow him to move from California to Florida for work opportunities. Mel has opposed the move and said their daughter should move overseas with her.

“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me,” Mel wrote in a declaration.