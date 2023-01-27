Seed Spreader Eddie Murphy Planning Vasectomy, Done Procreating After 10 Kids: Source

Superdad Eddie Murphy is crying uncle — after fathering ten kids with five different women, the Saturday Night Live legend is allegedly planning a vasectomy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the funnyman is a proud papa, the 61-year-old feels it's time to cut short his baby-making days, and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 43, agrees, tipsters tattle.

"He and Paige were thinking about having another baby for a while — but barring a dramatic change of heart it's not happening now," the insider spilled. "They've got their hands full with the two young ones they've got — plus Eddie's other kids who are more than welcome to come and go as they please. It's chaotic at times, but Eddie loves it."

The Beverly Hills Cop actor shares Izzy, 6, and Max, 4, with Paige. He's also the proud dad of Eric, 33, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, Christian, 32, with former lover Tamara Hood, Bria, 33, Miles, 30, Shayne, 28, Zola, 23, and Bella, 21, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, and daughter Angel, 15, with one-time Spice Girl squeeze Mel B.

Fellow comedian Tracy Morgan joked about Eddie's notorious virility while presenting him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on January 10. "You got ten children. You're pull-out game is weak," teased Morgan.

Though Eddie laughed, Paige visibly cringed by his side in the audience. Sources also say that Eddie's soon-to-be bride isn't interested in getting knocked up. "Paige isn't keen on going through another pregnancy," the pal revealed. "So, they're just going to be happy with what they've got. There will be more time for loving, too, which makes them both happy."

While Eddie's number of children has hit the double digits, Nick Cannon's list is even longer. RadarOnline.com reported that the Wild 'N Out star welcomed baby #12 — a daughter named Halo — in December with Alyssa Scott, one year after losing their son, Zen.

Like Eddie, he has several baby mamas. He famously had his first children — 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe —with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick also shares sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon as well as daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. He has a daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and a son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. His other daughter Onyx Ice Cole is with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Unlike Eddie, Nick has no plans to stop procreating. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Eddie's rep for comment.