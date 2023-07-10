Spice Girls Star Mel B Reveals Massive Tax Debt in Bitter Custody War With Ex Over 11-year-old Daughter

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 48-year-old Spice Girls star said her company Purple Owl pulls in around $72k per month

Singer Mel B ’s finances were exposed as part of the court war with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their daughter Madison , RadarOnline.com has learned.

She said her assets include $12k in the bank but she doesn’t list any real property.

The singer said her other daughters, Phoenix and Angel, live with her in the UK. Her monthly expenses include $6,100 per month on rent, $4,100 on groceries, $900 on eating out, $1,150 on utilities, $350 on cell phones, $200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,625 for clothes, $2,230 on education, $4,100 on entertainment and $1,300 on auto expenses.

Mel said she spends $23,055 per month on bills.