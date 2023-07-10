Spice Girls Star Mel B Reveals Massive Tax Debt in Bitter Custody War With Ex Over 11-year-old Daughter
Singer Mel B’s finances were exposed as part of the court war with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 48-year-old Spice Girls star said her company Purple Owl pulls in around $72k per month
She said her assets include $12k in the bank but she doesn’t list any real property.
The singer said her other daughters, Phoenix and Angel, live with her in the UK. Her monthly expenses include $6,100 per month on rent, $4,100 on groceries, $900 on eating out, $1,150 on utilities, $350 on cell phones, $200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,625 for clothes, $2,230 on education, $4,100 on entertainment and $1,300 on auto expenses.
Mel said she spends $23,055 per month on bills.
The filing noted that Mel “owes significant taxes to the UK and US tax authorities for which she makes monthly payments in varying amounts.”
In his income and expense declaration, Mel’s ex Stephen said he pulled in around $21k per month. While that was his average income, Stephen said he “lost his management job on October 1, 2022, and has not had any income.” He told the court he’s living off savings and support.
Stephen said he has $263k in his bank account at the moment. His monthly expenses include $7,145 for his home, $1k on health costs, $3,400 on child care, $3k on groceries, $2,500 on eating out, $250 on cell phones, $500 on laundry, $2,500 on clothes, $2,200 on education, $3,500 on entertainment, $1,200 on auto expenses and $500 on charitable contributions.
Stephen’s monthly expenses total $35,275.
In addition, he pays $5k per month to his former lawyer who he owes $498k.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mel and Stephen are fighting over custody of their 11-year-old child. Madison currently lives with Stephen in Los Angeles. The minor travels to the UK to visit Mel throughout the year.
Mel had to move back to the UK after her work visa expired in 2019. Stephen recently asked the court for permission to move from California to Florida.
In response, Mel demanded Madison move to the UK and live with her. She claimed to have serious concerns over Stephen’s ability to parent.
A judge has yet to rule.