Female Suspect, 26, Arrested for Trying to Burn Down Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birth Home: Report
A female suspect was arrested this week after she allegedly dumped gasoline and tried to burn down the birth home of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident reportedly took place at approximately 5:45 PM on Thursday at the late civil rights leader’s birth home in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to Atlanta police, the 26-year-old suspect was detained by two off-duty NYPD officers who happened to be visiting the home-turned-history museum.
The two off-duty NYPD officers reportedly detained the suspect after they caught her dumping gasoline on the windows and bushes of the historic two-story Queen Anne style home where King was born in January 1929 and lived for the first 12 years of his life.
“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said of the NYPD officers’ heroic intervention.
Although the female suspect has not been identified by name, a video of the incident appeared to show her pouring gasoline around the home while dressed in an all-black outfit.
She was arrested shortly after being detained and charged with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property, according to a police source.
Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry acknowledged that King’s birth home would have likely been “engulfed in flames” if the two NYPD officers visiting the museum had not intervened.
“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” Chief DeBerry said.
The 26-year-old female suspect may also face federal charges because King’s birth home at 501 Auburn Avenue is federal property.
The home was turned into a history museum shortly after King’s devastating assassination on April 4, 1968.
Police are reportedly working with the ATF and the FBI to investigate the incident further.
“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” the King Center confirmed in a statement.
“Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement,” the center continued. “We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Department, the National Parks Service, and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors.”
“Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the late civil rights leader was born in the home on January 15, 1929.
He reportedly lived at the home on 501 Auburn Avenue for the first 12 years of his life before moving to a new home in Atlanta at 193 Boulevard in 1931.
While King’s birth home reportedly stayed in the King family even after they moved, the property was ultimately turned into a history museum upon the civil rights leader’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. He was 39.