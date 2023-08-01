Warren Beatty's Accuser Kristina Charlotte Hirsch Dropped by Lawyer in Court Battle Accusing Actor of Assaulting Her in 1973

Warren Beatty’s accuser Kristine Charlotte Hirsch has been dropped by her legal team months after bringing her bombshell lawsuit against the A-list star, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kristina’s lawyer Michael Reck from the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates has asked for permission to withdraw from the suit.

The lawyer wrote, “I respectfully request that this Court relieve me and my firm of duties as counsel of record.” He added, “over a multi-month period, my office has communicated multiple times via telephone, zoom and email correspondence with [Hirsch] regarding the issues giving rise to this motion.”

“[Hirsch] has been informed that our office was unable to continue representation. [Hirsch] has been informed of her right to retain new counsel and that this motion would be filed,” the motion read. The lawyer said Hirsch requested and has been provided with a copy of her client file and all pleadings. “As such, out firm is unable to continue representing [Hirsch] in this matter,” the lawyer said.

Hirsch has yet to notify the court of new representation. As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November 2022, Hirsch sued Beatty [using the pseudonym Defendant Doe] for sexual battery and sexual assault.

Her suit read, “Plaintiff Hirsch, is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, molestation, and abuse at the hands of DEFENDANT DOE. When Plaintiff Hirsch was just a 14- year-old child, DEFENDANT DOE used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several months in the State of California.”

Hirsch did not name Beatty but described Doe as having “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde, a major box-office success that earned Doe an Academy Award nomination.” In her suit, Hirsch claimed to have met Beatty while on a movie set. In 1973, she said Beatty coerced her into having sex with him when she was 14 or 15.

Source: mega

Hirsch accused Beatty of having “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.” Beatty has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.