Hollywood Legend Warren Beatty Accused Of 'Sexually Coercing' Teenage Girl In 1973
Hollywood legend Warren Beatty has been accused of coercing a teenage girl into a sexual relationship after the pair met on a movie set nearly 50 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking lawsuit was filed earlier this week and Beatty’s accuser, a Louisiana woman named Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, accused the now 85-year-old actor of sexually coercing her into a relationship in 1973 when she was only 14 years old.
According to the surprising lawsuit, Beatty was not directly named in the suit that was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.
“[The defendant] acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde, a major box-office success that earned DEFENDANT DOE an Academy Award for Best Actor,” Hirsch wrote in her filing.
She added, “By 1973, DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star.”
Hirsch’s lawsuit against Beatty comes as a result of a recently implemented California law that opened a three-year “lookback window” for child sex abuse claims that would have otherwise been blocked by the state’s statutes of limitations.
The California law was put in place in 2019, and any accuser – including Beatty’s – have until January 1, 2023 before the “lookback window” expires.
Hirsch’s newly filed lawsuit further claimed Beatty “paid undue attention to the young Plaintiff, commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and instructed her to call him when she was near the hotel in Los Angeles.”
Beatty’s accuser, now 63 years old, also accused the Bonnie and Clyde and Heaven Can Wait actor of “sexual battery, sexual assault and harassment of a child.” Hirsch further claimed she suffered “emotional, physical and psychological distress including humiliation and guilt” as a result of the alleged incident.
"[The defendant] used his position and status as an adult, and Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child," Monday’s lawsuit said, while Hirsch allegedly believed she was “was involved in a romantic relationship with a movie star.”
Beatty’s accuser has requested a jury trial for the accusations, and is reportedly seeking “past, present and future damages.” Hirsch also requested compensation for her attorney fees.
Neither Beatty nor his representatives have responded to the new allegations and lawsuit filed against the actor.