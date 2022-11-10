Hollywood legend Warren Beatty has been accused of coercing a teenage girl into a sexual relationship after the pair met on a movie set nearly 50 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking lawsuit was filed earlier this week and Beatty’s accuser, a Louisiana woman named Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, accused the now 85-year-old actor of sexually coercing her into a relationship in 1973 when she was only 14 years old.