Warren Beatty's Accuser Details Horrific Account Of Alleged Assault On Set Of 'The Parallax View' In Emotional Video

The female — who has been identified by Daily Mail as the same woman who filed the suit against Beatty — recalled being a virgin when they first met on the set of the thriller.

"In 1973, I was a 14-year-old virgin and brought and introduced to Warren Beatty on the set of The Parallax View for the purposes of sexual pandering by an adult," she shared on camera.

Saying she was "unaware of this and from the spring of 1973 until the following January of 1974," she claimed they "carried on a relationship that I thought was something that was special."