Accused Sexual Assaulter Warren Beatty Named In 'Hollywood Madam' Heidi Fleiss' Little Black Book

Hollywood's most notorious madam Heidi Fleiss was caught dishing a who's who of sexual sinners on secret FBI wiretaps, leaving Tinseltown's megastars quaking in their boots, including actor Warren Beatty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beatty's name was splashed in the headlines during Fleiss' trial and is once again the topic of conversation. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Heaven Can Wait actor, 85, was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a teen in 1973. The woman — who said she was 14 or 15 at the time — filed a lawsuit against him on Monday.