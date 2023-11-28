Iman Shumpert Shut Down After Demanding Ex Teyana Taylor Turn Over Bank Account Information in Bitter Divorce War

A Georgia judge denied Iman Shumpert’s plea for a hearing to discuss issues he claimed to be having with his estranged wife Teyana Taylor in their divorce. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court denied Iman’s motion for a discovery hearing.

As we previously reported, Teyana and Iman have been fighting in court ever since the singer secretly filed for divorce in January. The couple had been married for 7 years.

In her petition, Teyana demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters and child support. The entertainer filed the paperwork using the parties’ initials in an attempt to keep the proceedings hidden from the public. Recently, she accused Iman of exposing the divorce to the public by asking the court to substitute their real names instead of the initials. He scoffed at the suggestion and argued she had blabbed to the press about their split months before.

A couple of months after Teyana filed for divorce, the couple agreed to put the case on hold while they attended marriage counseling. In September, the couple was back in divorce court after their reconciliation attempts failed.

As we first reported, the duo attended mediation in October and in November, but no deal was reached. Following mediation, Iman filed a motion that accused Teyana of failing to turn over all requested information about her finances.

The ex-NBA star claimed she failed to sign the Financial Affidavit she submitted, listed her salary and wages but failed to attach wage statements, listed her net monthly income differently on different sections, failed to show the account number for her Bank of America accounts, and did not list any residences or real estate holdings on her paperwork. Iman demanded Teyana be ordered to produce the information before the next hearing.

This week, the judge denied Iman’s motion. The court order stated discovery in the case should have been completed by June 5th, before they even agreed to put the pause on the divorce. The judge said when the couple agreed to try counseling, they never agreed to extend the date of discovery in the case.

As a result, the judge ruled that any issue Iman had with Teyana’s documents should have been addressed months ago. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Teyana accused Iman of leaving her and their kids in a home under construction while he moved into one of their fully renovated homes by himself.

Taylor’s lawyer said Shumpert “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.” The case is ongoing.