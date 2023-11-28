President Joe Biden Slammed for 'Lying' About Lower Prices This Holiday Season: 'Americans Aren't Buying the Spin'
President Joe Biden came under fire this month after he suggested that airfare, food, and gas prices were all down this holiday season, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest obstacle to come as the 81-year-old president fights to remain in office next year, Biden was confronted about his economic policy and claims that everyday prices have lowered under his administration.
“Together we made progress,” Biden said this week. “You know, from turkey to air travel to a tank of gas, costs went down and went down.”
“In fact, as a share of earnings, this Thanksgiving dinner was the fourth cheapest ever on record,” he added.
Although the president acknowledged that prices are “still too high” for “too many things,” he suggested that his administration has made “progress” through its “Bidenomics” economic policy.
“We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for too many families,” Biden admitted. “But we've made progress.”
The 81-year-old commander-in-chief was quickly confronted by the Republican National Committee over his economic claims – particularly regarding his remarks about lower airfare, food, and gas prices this holiday season.
“FACT: Since Biden took office, airfare is up 21%, Thanksgiving dinner was up 25%, and gas prices are $0.86/gallon higher,” the RNC tweeted on Monday.
“No matter how the White House spins it, Joe Biden's out-of-control spending & mismanagement of our nation's finances has increased prices by more than 17%,” GOP House Rep. Ben Cline added. “The cost of ‘Bidenomics’ just keeps adding up for working families.”
GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin also chimed in and slammed President Biden over the economic claims regarding lower prices this Thanksgiving holiday season.
“Last year, Joe Biden's broken policy agenda generated the highest inflation in 40 years,” Senator Mullin charged. “Americans have faced 33 straight months of rising prices, with food costs increasing every month since Biden took office.”
“Americans aren't buying the spin,” he added.
As for gas prices, the RNC revealed that “gas prices have been above $3 per gallon for over 900 days in a row” under the Biden Administration.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the controversy over the president’s economic policy this week came just days after a new poll found that more voters trust ex-President Donald Trump over Biden regarding key issues like the economy and inflation.
A Marquette University Law School poll published last month found Biden trailing Trump by 25 to 30-point margins on issues connected to the economy, inflation, and creating jobs.
Meanwhile, more voters trusted Biden over Trump on other key issues such as climate change, abortion policy, health care, and Medicare.
“These are big warning signs here,” Politico journalist Jonathan Lemire said regarding the wide margin between Biden and Trump when it comes to the current economy.