Matt Gaetz Bragged About Taking Erectile Dysfunction Medication ‘So He Could Go All Night': GOP Source
Matt Gaetz allegedly bragged about taking erectile dysfunction medication with energy drinks to fuel his “all-night” sexual escapades, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come after Gaetz successfully moved to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker on Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin spoke out to criticize Gaetz over McCarthy’s removal.
According to Senator Mullin, the 41-year-old Florida congressman “bragged about how he would crush erectile dysfunction medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night.”
Mullin also indicated that “no one defended” Gaetz when Gaetz was accused of sleeping with and trafficking an underage girl.
“You’ve got to think about this guy,” Mullin told CNN’s Manu Raju outside the Capitol on Wednesday. “This is a guy that didn’t have – that the media didn’t give the time of day to after he was accused of sleeping with an underage girl.”
“And there’s a reason why no one in the conference came and defended him,” the GOP senator continued, “because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor that all of us had walked away from, of the girls he had slept with.”
Senator Mullin then shared the revelation about Gaetz’s alleged erectile dysfunction medication use.
“He bragged about how he would crush erectile dysfunction medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night,” the senator explained. “This is obviously before he got married. And so, when that accusation came out, no one defended him. And then no one in the media would give him the time of the day.”
Senator Mullin also argued that Gaetz “found fame” by opposing McCarthy in November 2022 and that Gaetz was “never going to leave” until McCarthy was removed as House Speaker.
“All of a sudden he found fame because he opposed the Speaker of the House back in November. And he’s always stayed there,” Mullin concluded. “And he was never going to leave until he got this last moment of fame by saying – by going after a motion to vacate.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gaetz was recently under federal investigation for allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor.
Although the federal probe was ultimately dropped by the Justice Department in February, Gaetz remains the subject of a House ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use, and misuse of campaign funds.
Gaetz slammed the rumors that he moved to oust McCarthy as revenge for the House ethics inquiry. He called the rumors “totally false.”
Gaetz also insisted that his “dislike” of McCarthy was an “urban legend.”