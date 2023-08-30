Your tip
Laura Ingraham Under Fire After Airing Deceptively Edited Biden Video Labeled 'Dems Back to Lying About America'

Ingraham is under fire for deceptively editing a video of Biden's speech.

Aug. 30 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Fox News host Laura Ingraham found herself at the center of controversy after being caught "deceptively editing" a speech given by President Joe Biden while a graphic torched Democrats for going "back to lying about America."

On Tuesday night's edition, the media personality aired a clipped version of Biden's remarks at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law Reception on Monday and accused the president of fear-mongering.

The segment blasted Democrats for going "back to lying about America."

"White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison," Biden said in the edited clip on The Ingraham Angle. "It's been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities. Domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland. The greatest threat. We have to act."

Biden's unedited remarks were: "White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison that's been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities to the point where the intelligence community has determined — the U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland — the greatest threat. We have to act. We have to act."

Biden was blasted by Ingraham in her commentary.

Ingraham has been called out for hypocrisy as a number of social media users believe the journalist had purposely removed some of his words while an onscreen chyron claimed Dems were "back to" fibbing under the video.

"The fact is Biden would have lost big without a big turnout from African-Americans in 2020. We saw that in Pennsylvania. We saw that in Georgia. And Democrats know full well that without a similar groundswell next fall, Biden can't win," she declared.

"So what are Democrats going to do? Well, they're going do what they always do. They're going to lie about America," Ingraham doubled down. "Everyone knows that racism is a cancer and it still exists in pockets of the country. But because Biden has no positive agenda to share with Black America, he has to sell fear and engage in the most despicable slander."

The video being edited has sparked claims it was misleading to their audience.

MeidasTouch's Acyn Torabi was first to note that Ingraham snipped a key portion of that passage that would make it impossible for her claim of "slander" to stand, as Mediaite reported. It was speculated to be a deliberate omission.

Torabi said the exclusion of "U.S. intelligence communities determined" distorts Biden's remarks and misleads their audience.

Others argued it was still fair.

"Typical of #FakeNewsFox," another social media user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I guess the nearly billion dollar settlement for lying hasn't changed them a bit," a third commented, referring to the media giant's $787.5 million settlement in the defamation trial brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems.

Meanwhile, others said the criticism of Ingraham was unwarranted.

"It changes nothing really. When the left omits something it flips the entire thing 180 degrees away from reality. But they cut out him stuttering a bit if anything it did him a favor," one argued.

