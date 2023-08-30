Laura Ingraham Under Fire After Airing Deceptively Edited Biden Video Labeled 'Dems Back to Lying About America'

On Tuesday night's edition, the media personality aired a clipped version of Biden's remarks at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law Reception on Monday and accused the president of fear-mongering.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham found herself at the center of controversy after being caught "deceptively editing" a speech given by President Joe Biden while a graphic torched Democrats for going "back to lying about America."

Biden's unedited remarks were: "White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison that's been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities to the point where the intelligence community has determined — the U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland — the greatest threat. We have to act. We have to act."

"White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison," Biden said in the edited clip on The Ingraham Angle. "It's been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities. Domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland. The greatest threat. We have to act."

Ingraham has been called out for hypocrisy as a number of social media users believe the journalist had purposely removed some of his words while an onscreen chyron claimed Dems were "back to" fibbing under the video.

"The fact is Biden would have lost big without a big turnout from African-Americans in 2020. We saw that in Pennsylvania. We saw that in Georgia. And Democrats know full well that without a similar groundswell next fall, Biden can't win," she declared.

"So what are Democrats going to do? Well, they're going do what they always do. They're going to lie about America," Ingraham doubled down. "Everyone knows that racism is a cancer and it still exists in pockets of the country. But because Biden has no positive agenda to share with Black America, he has to sell fear and engage in the most despicable slander."