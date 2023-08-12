Fox News Star Laura Ingraham Roasts Mike Pence Over Botched Campaign Ad: 'He’s Not Pumping Anything!'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham roasted Mike Pence this week after the former vice president released a campaign ad in which he pretended to fill a pickup truck with gasoline, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ingraham and her The Ingraham Angle guest, Raymond Arroyo, ridiculed Pence on Friday night over the former vice president-turned-2024 Republican candidate’s botched campaign video.
“If you’re trying to convince voters that you are a truth teller, I wish candidates would not undermine their credibility by not doing what they claim to be doing,” Arroyo charged.
“This is how not to pump gas in your campaign ad,” he continued. “It’s so sad, Laura.”
Ingraham also chimed in and slammed Pence’s campaign consultants for “allowing” the former vice president to participate in the botched campaign ad.
“He’s not pumping anything!” Ingraham observed as a clip of the campaign video played in the Fox News studio. “What the consultants and the ad people get paid in these campaigns, frankly, is criminal.”
“Who allowed him to do that ad?!” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence faced scrutiny on Wednesday after his 2024 campaign team released a video that showed the former vice president as he stepped out of a red pickup truck at a gas station and proceeded to “pump gas” into the vehicle.
“Hey everybody. Mike Pence here,” the former vice president said as he inserted the gas nozzle into the truck’s fuel tank. “Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy.”
Pence continued, “Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60%, electricity prices are up 25%.”
But Pence’s campaign video quickly fell apart after viewers realized that the former vice president never turned the gas pump on and, therefore, no gas was being pumped into the vehicle.
“The moment you start pumping the gas, Maria Menounos shows up and starts yelling entertainment headlines at you,” Arroyo said on Friday as he and Ingraham dissected Pence’s campaign video. “So, that’s how you know the gas is being pumped.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pence faced scrutiny again on Thursday when he appeared in Des Moines to give a campaign speech at the Iowa State Fair.
Pence was called a “traitor” and “far from a Christian” by a Donald Trump volunteer group that organized at the fair.
“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence!” one woman shouted as Pence made his way through the Iowa fairgrounds. “You are far from a Christian!”
“Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it,” the Trump supporter continued. “That guy, traitor. Traitor!”
Meanwhile, recent polls show that Pence is trailing Trump by a whopping 49 points in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.