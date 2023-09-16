Alex Jones Blows Through Millions Despite Being Ordered to Pay Nearly $1.5 Billion to the Families of Sandy Hook Victims
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, known for spreading false information about the Sandy Hook shooting, is reportedly facing financial troubles after filing for bankruptcy in the wake of being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite this, Jones has allegedly been indulging in lavish spending, depleting his funds in just a few short months.
The legal battle began when Jones was ordered by a judge to pay $965 million in compensatory damages to the victims of the 2012 shooting, whom he had falsely accused of being crisis actors.
Additionally, he was hit with an additional $473 million in punitive damages. However, his bankruptcy filing has made it difficult for the victims to collect the funds owed to them.
According to a UK Daily Mail report, Jones has been splurging on extravagant assets, including four cars valued at $219,690 and two boats worth $114,300.
In addition, he still lists his $2.6 million Austin, Texas, home as an asset despite transferring the deed to his wife in February. He also owns a $1.7 million lake house property located 20 miles away, a $2.1 million ranch property, and a $505k rental property, according to documents submitted to Houston’s bankruptcy court.
It is reported that Jones has also spent $2,816 on Apple, Netflix, and Hulu subscriptions. As of July 31, he had nearly $800k in his bank account, but since filing for bankruptcy, he has spent a staggering total of $2,207,384, which includes legal and professional fees.
It is worth noting that Jones reportedly earned over $1 million in salary from InfoWars and other sources. When he filed for bankruptcy in December, his assets were estimated to be worth between $1 million and $10 million, while his liabilities were listed as anywhere between $1 billion and $10 billion.
The families affected by the Sandy Hook shooting have expressed their concern over Jones' lavish spending.
In an August 29 filing, their attorneys demanded that he reduce his personal expenses to "a reasonable level." If he fails to comply, they plan to ask the judge to bar him from further wasting estate assets, appoint a trustee to oversee his spending, or even dismiss the bankruptcy case altogether.
Despite his financial troubles, Jones continues to solicit money from his radio audience to cover his legal fees. However, he has shown no signs of curbing his extravagant lifestyle. He told his audience, "If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal."
He attempted to justify his spending habits by stating, "I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight."