Alex Jones Transfers Millions In Assets To Family And Friends To Evade Payments To Sandy Hook Families
Controversial online conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages to families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
Instead of paying up, the InfoWars host has transferred millions of dollars worth of assets to family and friends to protect his own wealth from being forcefully collected by the state.
Jones was found guilty by default for the defamation of the Sandy Hook victim's families after the conservative talk show host claimed they were paid actors.
The lie was pushed on InfoWars a number of times, leading some of Jones' fans to harass the families by sending them threats and insults.
Jones repeatedly denied the claims against him, calling the shooting a "false flag" operation, only to have video evidence of his own show aired in the courtroom contradicting his own testimony.
The far-right mouthpiece was found guilty before the trial even began after his legal team failed to provide evidence that was demanded of by the court.
Jones eventually showed up in court to defend himself, but due to the incompetence of his own lawyers, thousands of text messages from the InfoWars host's phone were leaked to the prosecution. This led to weeks of cross examinations and behind-the-scenes conversations with key figureheads coming to light.
Now that it's time to pay up, Jones is attempting to save what he can. According to the Hill, Jones transferred a $3 million in property to his wife and transferred several real estate assets to various other family members.
InfoWars parent company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy last July, but prior to the filing, they allegedly transferred tens of thousands of dollars to PQPR, another company owned by the host and his parents.
The full extent of Jones' financial affairs remain unclear, with his lawyers claiming he doesn’t remember which banks he holds accounts in, how many trusts he has set up or where his 2022 W-2 form currently is.
In their filing, the creditors said Jones’ lawyer planned to file an amended report by the end of the month. However, that has still sparked concerns for the families who are owed money.
