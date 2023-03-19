Alex Jones Transfers Millions In Assets To Family And Friends To Evade Payments To Sandy Hook Families

Instead of paying up, the InfoWars host has transferred millions of dollars worth of assets to family and friends to protect his own wealth from being forcefully collected by the state.

Controversial online conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages to families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Jones was found guilty by default for the defamation of the Sandy Hook victim's families after the conservative talk show host claimed they were paid actors.

The lie was pushed on InfoWars a number of times, leading some of Jones' fans to harass the families by sending them threats and insults.

Jones repeatedly denied the claims against him, calling the shooting a "false flag" operation, only to have video evidence of his own show aired in the courtroom contradicting his own testimony.