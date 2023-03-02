Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Alex Jones
Exclusive

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Has $7 Million In Assets & Is Pulling In $140k A Month, Bankruptcy Docs Reveal

alex jones bankruptcy cannot afford sandy hook families b damages jpg
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has revealed his current financial situation in newly filed bankruptcy documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones, who filed for Chapter 11 after being ordered to pay over $1.5 billion to families of Sandy Hook victims, filed his monthly operating report for January.

Article continues below advertisement
alex jones bankruptcy cannot afford sandy hook families b damagesjpg
Source: MEGA

Jones has several businesses that bring in money and he also receives a personal salary. He said his total assets were valued at $7,763,872.

The podcast host is known for selling a variety of products on his show. For his business that sells the products, he listed his gross sales as $370k and the cost of said goods as $82k. He said his gross profit was $287k but after deducting $187k for selling expenses his total profit was $99k.

Article continues below advertisement
alex jones companies infowars bankruptcy sandy hook lawsuits png
Source: MEGA

In addition, he said he was paid $40k in wages and $1,200 in rental income. His grand total income was listed as $140,948.

Jones said he spent $17k in payroll deductions, $76k in living expenses, and another $6k in other expenses for a total of $100k.

Article continues below advertisement

He said he was in the red $35k for the month.

On a separate balance sheet, Jones listed out his expenses. He spent $5k on auto/boat maintenance, $1,148 on boat storage, $21k on childcare, and another $1,151 on groceries. He spent $7,868 on maintenance for his home and another $11k in housekeeping.

MORE ON:
Alex Jones
alexjones pp
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Jones said he spent $1k on phone and internet costs and another $1,800 on utilities. The podcast host spent $469 on Apple/Netflix and Hulu charges and another $2,650 on meals/entertainment.

Jones has several bank accounts but with less than $260k in them all. He listed $6k in Bitcoin on the sheet.

alexjones
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Most of his assets are properties. Jones owns a $1.6 million home, a $1.75 million lake house, a $2.1 million ranch property, and another ranch worth $505k.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was sued by Sandy Hook families after he claimed the school shooting was a hoax. In court, he admitted that the shooting was indeed real.

“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” Jones previously said. “Ain’t gonna be happening. Ain’t no money.”

Jones’s company Free Speech Systems filed a separate bankruptcy.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.