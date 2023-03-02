Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Has $7 Million In Assets & Is Pulling In $140k A Month, Bankruptcy Docs Reveal
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has revealed his current financial situation in newly filed bankruptcy documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones, who filed for Chapter 11 after being ordered to pay over $1.5 billion to families of Sandy Hook victims, filed his monthly operating report for January.
Jones has several businesses that bring in money and he also receives a personal salary. He said his total assets were valued at $7,763,872.
The podcast host is known for selling a variety of products on his show. For his business that sells the products, he listed his gross sales as $370k and the cost of said goods as $82k. He said his gross profit was $287k but after deducting $187k for selling expenses his total profit was $99k.
In addition, he said he was paid $40k in wages and $1,200 in rental income. His grand total income was listed as $140,948.
Jones said he spent $17k in payroll deductions, $76k in living expenses, and another $6k in other expenses for a total of $100k.
He said he was in the red $35k for the month.
On a separate balance sheet, Jones listed out his expenses. He spent $5k on auto/boat maintenance, $1,148 on boat storage, $21k on childcare, and another $1,151 on groceries. He spent $7,868 on maintenance for his home and another $11k in housekeeping.
Jones said he spent $1k on phone and internet costs and another $1,800 on utilities. The podcast host spent $469 on Apple/Netflix and Hulu charges and another $2,650 on meals/entertainment.
Jones has several bank accounts but with less than $260k in them all. He listed $6k in Bitcoin on the sheet.
Most of his assets are properties. Jones owns a $1.6 million home, a $1.75 million lake house, a $2.1 million ranch property, and another ranch worth $505k.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was sued by Sandy Hook families after he claimed the school shooting was a hoax. In court, he admitted that the shooting was indeed real.
“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” Jones previously said. “Ain’t gonna be happening. Ain’t no money.”
Jones’s company Free Speech Systems filed a separate bankruptcy.