Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Has $7 Million In Assets & Is Pulling In $140k A Month, Bankruptcy Docs Reveal

Jones has several businesses that bring in money and he also receives a personal salary. He said his total assets were valued at $7,763,872.

The podcast host is known for selling a variety of products on his show. For his business that sells the products, he listed his gross sales as $370k and the cost of said goods as $82k. He said his gross profit was $287k but after deducting $187k for selling expenses his total profit was $99k.