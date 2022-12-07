Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Alex Jones
Exclusive

Alex Jones Reveals He Has Less Than $12 Million In Assets, Says It’s ‘Impossible’ For Him To Pay Sandy Hook Victims’ Parents $1 Billion Judgment

alexjones pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 7 2022, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones revealed he has only $12 million in assets and said the parents of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims would have to settle for less than the $1.5 billion they were awarded, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones and his legal team claim the conservative host will never be able to pay off the massive judgment.

Article continues below advertisement
alexjones
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Jones filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy. The move came after he was found liable in the defamation lawsuit brought by the parents.

A jury found Jones liable for spreading lies about the shooting that caused harm to the family members.

Earlier this year, Jones’ company Free Speech Systems (FSS) filed a separate bankruptcy case.

Article continues below advertisement
alexjones
Source: MEGA

In bankruptcy documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones said he had between $1 million and $10 million in assets and over a billion in liabilities. Lawyers have previously accused Jones of transferring up to $62 million from his business into separate companies that benefit him and his family, according to the NY Times. Jones pulls in an estimated $70 million per year.

In newly filed docs, Jones’ bankruptcy lawyers revealed that he is in the process of hiring a reputable financial advisor to “assist him with getting all details of past and present transactions organized and reported.” They revealed Jones spent 13 million to defend himself in the defamation lawsuits and had to incur multiple other related costs.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawyers admit Jones’ financial records are “somewhat disorganized.” They state that Jones has spent the last few years “focused on his talk show and his family, and thus his personal finances, somewhat disorganized, are being reviewed analyzed to ensure clarity and integrity of information going forward.”

alexjones
Article continues below advertisement

His lawyers said Jones and his company “lost great deal of money trusting people who did not have the ability or the character to handle the finances.” They point to Jones having to contribute over $10 million of his own money in 2022.

Jones said he has less than $12 million in assets. He said his contract with FSS pays him $1.3 million per year but he hasn’t received any salary this year.

His lawyer said, “It is practically and functionally impossible for a human being who has less than $12 million in assets, who makes less than $2 million a year from the FSS business, to pay over $1.5 billion in debt. So, while Jones comes to this Court in good faith and wants to reach an amicable resolution between all the parties, it is imperative that all parties do the same. Any argument that Jones must give up his public life, or discontinue public discourse is contrary to supporting his ability to fund a plan and pay creditors, leaving Jones with limited options.”

Jones’ attorney said his client planned to continue his broadcasts and The Alex Jones show which will allow him to make money to pay off the debts.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.