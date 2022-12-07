Alex Jones Reveals He Has Less Than $12 Million In Assets, Says It’s ‘Impossible’ For Him To Pay Sandy Hook Victims’ Parents $1 Billion Judgment
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones revealed he has only $12 million in assets and said the parents of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims would have to settle for less than the $1.5 billion they were awarded, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones and his legal team claim the conservative host will never be able to pay off the massive judgment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Jones filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy. The move came after he was found liable in the defamation lawsuit brought by the parents.
A jury found Jones liable for spreading lies about the shooting that caused harm to the family members.
Earlier this year, Jones’ company Free Speech Systems (FSS) filed a separate bankruptcy case.
In bankruptcy documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones said he had between $1 million and $10 million in assets and over a billion in liabilities. Lawyers have previously accused Jones of transferring up to $62 million from his business into separate companies that benefit him and his family, according to the NY Times. Jones pulls in an estimated $70 million per year.
In newly filed docs, Jones’ bankruptcy lawyers revealed that he is in the process of hiring a reputable financial advisor to “assist him with getting all details of past and present transactions organized and reported.” They revealed Jones spent 13 million to defend himself in the defamation lawsuits and had to incur multiple other related costs.
The lawyers admit Jones’ financial records are “somewhat disorganized.” They state that Jones has spent the last few years “focused on his talk show and his family, and thus his personal finances, somewhat disorganized, are being reviewed analyzed to ensure clarity and integrity of information going forward.”
His lawyers said Jones and his company “lost great deal of money trusting people who did not have the ability or the character to handle the finances.” They point to Jones having to contribute over $10 million of his own money in 2022.
Jones said he has less than $12 million in assets. He said his contract with FSS pays him $1.3 million per year but he hasn’t received any salary this year.
His lawyer said, “It is practically and functionally impossible for a human being who has less than $12 million in assets, who makes less than $2 million a year from the FSS business, to pay over $1.5 billion in debt. So, while Jones comes to this Court in good faith and wants to reach an amicable resolution between all the parties, it is imperative that all parties do the same. Any argument that Jones must give up his public life, or discontinue public discourse is contrary to supporting his ability to fund a plan and pay creditors, leaving Jones with limited options.”
Jones’ attorney said his client planned to continue his broadcasts and The Alex Jones show which will allow him to make money to pay off the debts.