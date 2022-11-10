Alex Jones Ordered To Pay An Additional $473 Million To Sandy Hook Families On Top Of $1 Billion Judgment

A Connecticut judge has ordered right-wing talk show host Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims, adding to the almost $1 billion that was previously awarded, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The punitive damages were awarded on Thursday, which will be on top of the $965 million in compensatory damages already awarded by a jury.

Jones lost the defamation lawsuit that was brought by victims' families after he claimed the shooting was a "hoax" and was staged by "crisis actors."