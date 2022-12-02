Your tip
Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy, Claims To Be Worth Less Than $10M & 'Cannot Afford' To Give Sandy Hook Families $1B In Damages

Source: Mega
Dec. 2 2022, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy just weeks after being ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims $1 billion in damages for saying the 2012 school shooting was a hoax, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The filing reportedly came on Wednesday and, according to Jones’ list of assets, the 48-year-old InfoWars founder is worth less than $10 million while his debts are currently between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Source: Mega

News of Jones’ bankruptcy also came after the disgraced conspiracy theorist pushed his viewers to purchase his products in an effort to avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“If we don’t get solvent and get enough money to come out of this bankruptcy, they’ll appoint a receiver and start selling off the equipment” Jones said in an August after a first judgement found him liable for $50 million in damages.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims $965 million in damages in October after he repeatedly claimed the 2012 school shooting – which saw 20 children tragically killed – was a “hoax” involving planted crisis actors.

Jones was then ordered to pay another $473 million in punitive damages to the families, leaving the total he owed the families of those killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting to be a whopping $1.43 billion.

The families Jones was ordered to pay have since accused the alt-right radio show host of “moving millions to shield his wealth” from the more than $1 billion judgement, with Jones allegedly owing at least $55 million of debt to his father’s holding company.

“Alex Jones is not financially bankrupt; he is morally bankrupt, which is becoming more and more clear as we discover his plots to hide money and evade responsibility,” said Kyle Farrar, the lawyer for the Sandy Hook victims’ families, in August.

Source: Mega

“He used lies to amass a fortune, and now he is using lies and fictions to shield his money,” Farrar added.

“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money,” Jones himself said after the $1 billion judgement was read in October. “Ain't gonna be happenin’, ain’t no money.”

