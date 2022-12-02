Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy, Claims To Be Worth Less Than $10M & 'Cannot Afford' To Give Sandy Hook Families $1B In Damages

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy just weeks after being ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims $1 billion in damages for saying the 2012 school shooting was a hoax, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The filing reportedly came on Wednesday and, according to Jones’ list of assets, the 48-year-old InfoWars founder is worth less than $10 million while his debts are currently between $1 billion and $10 billion.