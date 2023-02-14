Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Still Pulling In $268k Per Month After Being Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion In Damages
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ business continues to be extremely profitable months after a jury found him liable for damages related to lies that he spread about the Sandy Hook shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jones has still been pulling in hundreds of thousands every month despite the controversy surrounding him.
As part of his personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Jones filed a report of his income and expenses which detailed his finances for December 2022, the same month he filed his petition.
In the filing, Jones said he pulled in $60,000 for the month in gross income from salary/wages and $208,010 in gross income from all other sources for a grand total of $268k.
A good portion of the “other sources” appears to be from selling products. He said his business had sales of $307k but spent $77k on the cost of the goods for a profit of $206k.
For the month, Jones said he spent $23k on payroll deductions, $48k on living expenses, and $23k on other expenses for a grand total of $96k. After he paid his bills, Jones’ was left with around $171k.
Further, Jones said he had total assets of $5.5 million but that doesn’t account for his businesses.
The bankruptcy was filed after Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims from the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Jones was sued by families after he claimed the school shooting was a hoax. In court, he admitted that the shooting was indeed real.
During his time on the stand, Jones was asked if he thought it was irresponsible to push the false narrative that the shooting never happened. The podcast host told the juror, "it was, especially since I’ve met the parents. It's 100% real."
After being hit with numerous judgments, Jones took to his InfoWars platform to suggest the judgments against him were a “joke.”
“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” he said. “Ain’t gonna be happening. Ain’t no money.”
Months before Jones filed bankruptcy for himself personally, his company Free Speech Systems filed its own bankruptcy.
“Alex Jones is not financially bankrupt; he is morally bankrupt, which is becoming more and more clear as we discover his plots to hide money and evade responsibility,” said Kyle Farrar, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook victims’ families, in August.
“He used lies to amass a fortune, and now he is using lies and fiction to shield his money,” Farrar added.