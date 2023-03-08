Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accused Of Providing Inaccurate Financial Reports In Bankruptcy Battle With Sandy Hook Families

As we previously reported, last year, Jones filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay over $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. The podcast host was sued after claiming the horrific event was fake.

In their filing, the creditors explain Jones has failed to file his list of Schedules and Statements, which is a complete list of his assets and debts.

The creditors claim the financial reports filed by Jones are “incomplete and contain inaccuracies.”