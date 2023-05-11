'Two Carrion Bully Birds of a Feather': 'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Berates Ex-Wife In Leaked Rant as She Warns He's Just Like His 'Misogynistic' Pal Steven Crowder
Alex Jones could be heard berating his ex-wife, Kelly Nichols, in a six-minute rant, in which she begged him to be nice to her, and the fight was caught on tape, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the audio, taken in 2009, the InfoWars conspiracy theorist hurled insults at his then-wife, calling her "trashy" and threatening that he's going to get another family — all allegedly over an argument about the whereabouts of an iPhone.
Jones' explosive outburst was obtained by Daily Mail and included the far-right conspiracy peddler warning Kelly to "stop kicking me around."
Kelly, who said she was sick with pneumonia at the time, spoke about her ex-husband's tantrum. She called the audio "similar" to alt-right political commentator Steven Crowder, who was caught berating his wife Hilary when she was 8 months pregnant.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Crowder's tape was leaked last month but was recorded in 2021.
"I've watched the horrible video of Steven Crowder gaslighting and threatening his wife, Hilary, while she was pregnant," Kelly told the outlet, adding she also watched the "terrible spin where he uses authoritarian and alt-right dog whistles to describe his wife."
Jones' ex-wife continued to rant about Crowder, saying, "You can watch Steven Crowder abusing his wife and threatening her, talking to her like she is his property, and gaslighting her – then his response is to project the abuse onto Hilary."
Claiming Crowder "is using his massive, powerful, and dangerous platform to defame Hilary," Kelly said her ex-husband's pal is "playing to the basest of his audience's misogynistic and bully proclivities."
Comparing it to Jones, she added, "These are similar tactics to those used by Alex and his attorneys, who appeared on Infowars to defame me after I prevailed in a jury trial.
"The result was I was harassed and stalked for years, and still am, including at my home as recently as last month by a stranger who yelled about me about how 'great' Alex is."
- Alex Jones Transfers Millions In Assets To Family And Friends To Evade Payments To Sandy Hook Families
- Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accused Of Providing Inaccurate Financial Reports In Bankruptcy Battle With Sandy Hook Families
- Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Has $7 Million In Assets & Is Pulling In $140k A Month, Bankruptcy Docs Reveal
"They are two carrion bully birds of a feather, and they use their fake news like a weapon: to inspire hate, fear, and misogyny and keep ahold of the money they make misleading and endangering America," Kelly spewed.
Like her marriage to Jones, Hilary and Crowder's didn't last.
The InfoWars founder and Kelly divorced in March 2015 and didn't settle their nasty custody trial of their three children until 2017.
Despite ending their marriage nearly a decade ago, Jones and Kelly are still battling in court over his failure to pay his court-ordered $2,000 per month child support.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The conspiracy theorist said he's too broke for child support after being ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion to the parents whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after he called them "actors" and said the shooting was fake.
Jones filed for bankruptcy in 2022, claiming his $10 billion debts outweighed his $10 million assets. He was later accused of providing inaccurate and incomplete financial records as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy.