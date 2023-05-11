'Two Carrion Bully Birds of a Feather': 'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Berates Ex-Wife In Leaked Rant as She Warns He's Just Like His 'Misogynistic' Pal Steven Crowder

Alex Jones could be heard berating his ex-wife, Kelly Nichols, in a six-minute rant, in which she begged him to be nice to her, and the fight was caught on tape, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the audio, taken in 2009, the InfoWars conspiracy theorist hurled insults at his then-wife, calling her "trashy" and threatening that he's going to get another family — all allegedly over an argument about the whereabouts of an iPhone.