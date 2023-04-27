Explosive Leaked Video: Steven Crowder Berates Pregnant Wife Months Before Nasty Divorce
A shocking leaked video shows conservative political commentator Steven Crowder angrily berating his pregnant wife, Hilary, nearly two years before he announced they were ending their marriage.
The three-minute, 30-second-long video captured on a Ring Camera in June 2021 was first reported on by Yashar Ali via a Substack publication on Thursday, offering new insight into the couple's allegedly tumultuous relationship.
In the video, Crowder reprimanded Hilary after she requested to take their one car to run errands as it would keep him housebound.
"Because if you refuse to do wifely things, then I will go pick up the groceries," he said, trying to persuade her to take an Uber instead.
If she were to leave with their only vehicle, he argued that it wouldn't be fair. "I can't go to the gym. I can't go to my parents," he explained. "Hilary, just think of how boxed in you made me."
She then offered to pick up what he needed, adding "I'll be back when I'm back." The far-right podcaster wasn't having it, stating that wasn't sufficient because his life "is set to the second."
"The only way out of it is discipline and respect," he said.
"I love you," she said. "But Steven, your abuse is sick."
Hilary emphasized that she was committed to their marriage, noting that she would let it go and just needed some space after their dispute.
Crowder suggested that if she is as committed as she claimed to be, then she should put on gloves to give their dogs the medicine she feared was toxic for pregnant women and walk their dogs.
He allegedly later screamed at Hilary off camera, yelling, "I will f--- you up," leading her to flee their home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Caught On Camera: Mob Of Looters Wreak Havoc At LA Gas Station, Leaving Trail Of Destruction
- 'We Cleaned Off Your Sidewalk?': Illinois 'Karen' Scolds Two Black Men & Calls Cops For Shoveling Snow Outside Her House
- Tennessee Governor Confronted With Old Photo Of Him Dressed In Women's Clothing After Pushing Bans On Drag Queens
Hilary's family has since given a statement, revealing "she is currently living alone in Dallas, apart from her family and support system in Michigan, and is focused on taking care of her young children."
"She is not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce becoming public or the misleading statements made by Steven about their relationship. The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven's mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage," they alleged.
They said after the birth of the pair's twins, Steven bought a townhouse and left their home permanently, while she was unaware that he allegedly "hired a divorce attorney and asked his assistant to cut Hilary off financially."
"There is significant documentation substantiating these facts. We hope that Steven will cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner," they claimed.
"We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children," the statement added.
Steven, for his part, recently disclosed that he and his now-ex are going through a "horrendous divorce," adding that it wasn't his choice to throw in the towel.
"My then-wife decided that she didn't want to be married anymore and in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted," he said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Steven Crowder for comment.