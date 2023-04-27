Explosive Leaked Video: Steven Crowder Berates Pregnant Wife Months Before Nasty Divorce

In the video, Crowder reprimanded Hilary after she requested to take their one car to run errands as it would keep him housebound.

"Because if you refuse to do wifely things, then I will go pick up the groceries," he said, trying to persuade her to take an Uber instead.

If she were to leave with their only vehicle, he argued that it wouldn't be fair. "I can't go to the gym. I can't go to my parents," he explained. "Hilary, just think of how boxed in you made me."