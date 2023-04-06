Candace Owens Reveals Interior Designer Refused To Work On Her Home: 'I’d Rather Get Beat In The A-- With A Wooden Plank'
Candace Owens recently revealed that an interior designer once refused to do work on her home because he believed both Owens and her husband were “complicit” in “something very dangerous,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Owens shared the surprising incident on Wednesday during an interview with Vanity Fair.
According to the 33-year-old conservative commentator and author, the incident took place earlier this year when her husband, Parler CEO George Farmer, asked interior designer David Netto to do work at the couple’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.
“My husband wrote the most polite email because he’s always polite, he’s very English,” Owens said during her interview this week. “We didn’t know if we could afford a designer or anything.”
But to both Owens and her husband’s surprise, Netto rejected the couple’s request.
“Dear George, thank you for your inquiry,” the interior designer reportedly responded. “I’d rather get beat in the a-- with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David.”
Netto’s response “floored” Owens, with the political commentator claiming the incident would have been more controversial had the roles been reversed.
“If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken Black liberal, he would’ve lost everything,” she claimed. “They would’ve said it was like Jim Crow.”
Despite Owens’ claims, Netto clarified that his refusal to work at the couple’s home was not “a race thing” but “a terrorism/amorality thing.”
Netto also clarified that his response was directed to Farmer who, like Netto, is White.
“After January 6, the joke’s over,” the interior designer told Vanity Fair in an email. “People like this should expect to be recognized as complicit with something very dangerous – and I don’t mean Kanye – and expect to be told off in polite society.”
“Without Parler the Proud Boys couldn’t talk to each other, so that’s enough for me,” Netto explained. “They’ll find somebody to do their house, and I’m sure it will be beautiful.”
Owens also admitted that she is “floating” the idea of a possible political run sometime in the near future. “A lot of people see me running for office,” she told the outlet, “and I’ve learned to never say never.”