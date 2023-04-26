Right-wing Firebrands at War: Steven Crowder Accuses Candace Owens of 'Extortion' as Part of His Bitter Divorce
Right-wing political commentators Steven Crowder and Candace Owens recently engaged in a bitter back-and-forth after Crowder accused Owens of “extorting” him amid his ongoing divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair’s feud first started in January after Crowder, 35, turned down a whopping $50 million deal to join Owens, 33, at Daily Wire.
Crowder reportedly turned down the offer because he believes Daily Wire is guilty of “big tech-like censorship,” but Owens defended the conservative media company and said Crowder had “a lot going on” in his personal life at the time.
Owens also told her viewers to pray for Crowder, although she did not explicitly mention that the media host’s wife, Hilary Crowder, was in the process of leaving him.
But according to Crowder, Owens “extorted” him by alluding to the problems in his personal life back in January.
He also claimed that the “safety of [his] children” was at risk and “if you’re familiar with the idea of extortion” then “you know the feeling.”
“Well, now some of these threats were so thinly veiled that I’m frankly surprised you didn’t all guess immediately,” Crowder said on Tuesday before replaying the clip of Owens from earlier this year, according to Mediaite.
“I’ll be handling this through the proper legal avenues and channels available as a matter of record in which I have more than full confidence,” he added after reiterating that his “children have a right to privacy.”
Owens has since responded to Crowder’s remarks from Tuesday and announced she is seeking legal action against the comedian over his claims that she extorted him.
“He’s now upping the ante and suggesting that I extorted him. I will not take that lightly,” Owens charged on Tuesday night.
“I am not Hilary Crowder. I am not anybody in his family. I am not going to take somebody going on to his platform and alleging that I either harassed, threatened or did anything that would put his children at risk.”
“That is very serious stuff that he is saying,” she continued. “And so what I did this morning after this clip was sent to me is I contacted a defamation lawyer and I am sending Steven Crowder a cease and desist and I’m going to demand a full-throated retraction to the idea that Candace Owens threatened him or extorted him and not that I simply did a little math. One plus one equals two.”
“A crazy man doing these sorts of things to his friends obviously means that something is going on personally,” Owens added. “Honestly, this time, I’m not even going to suggest anybody should pray for him.”
“I’m going to hope that he does the right thing, that he does another one of his live feeds on the exact same platform via the exact same medium and offers me an apology and takes back every single word that he says.”
As of Wednesday morning, Crowder had yet to apologize to Owens nor retract his allegations that the 33-year-old conservative political commentator extorted him and risked the safety of his children.