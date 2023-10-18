NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Hasn't Seen His Child Despite Being Released From Jail Days After His 6th Birthday
NeNe Leakes' troubled child, Bryson Bryant, hasn't seen or spoken to his son, Blaze, despite being released from jail just days after missing his sixth birthday, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Bryson was released from Gwinnett County Jail on October 5 after being arrested on July 3 for fentanyl possession. NeNe's son posted a $6,100 bond to get out of jail — and sources tell us he hasn't attempted to connect with his child.
"He has not seen Blaze nor asked to see him," an insider with direct knowledge revealed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
A judge declared Bryson was Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay child support, according to documents obtained by this outlet, which we were told he was allegedly $20k behind on paying at the time of his arrest.
Bryson's son turned six on October 2, just three days before his dad sprung out of jail.
While he might be behind on child support, Bryson weaseled his way out of lockup by posting his bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.
Sources also told RadarOnline.com that NeNe's son "is not staying with her" following his release.
"He resides at the house NeNe purchased three years ago," an insider shared.
Bryson was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.
A spokesperson in the sheriff's release office originally told RadarOnline.com that Bryson would be stuck behind bars until January 3, 2024, for violating his probation in a separate case with his July arrest — but he was released nearly three months early. When pressed about the reason behind his release, representatives from the sheriff's office, jail, and records department could not elaborate.
Bryson has been warned to show for his court date — or face the consequences.
"If you fail to appear, your bond will be forfeited and a bench warrant will be issued for your re-arrest," the release documents read. "It is your responsibility to keep informed as to your court dates. It is your responsibility to keep the court advised on any changes to your address."
NeNe spoke out about her son's situation after his arrest.
"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe's rep for comment.