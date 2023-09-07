Your tip
Revealed: Bob Barker Left $70M Estate To Host of Animal Charities

Friends say Bob Barker left the lion's share of his $70 million fortune to dogs and other critters he adored.

Sep. 7 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Animal-loving Price Is Right legend Bob Barker left the lion's share of his $70 million fortune to dogs and other critters he adored, friends dished after his recent death at age 99, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Bob's love of animals was well-known throughout his lifetime, so this shouldn't come as a surprise," a longtime friend shared.

Barker donated millions to support the study of animal rights, including gifts to law schools at Columbia University, the University of Virginia, Harvard University, Georgetown University, Duke University, Northwestern University, and Stanford University.

In 2010, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society used $5 million provided by Barker to purchase and outfit a ship to battle Japanese whaling operations. That ship was christened the MY Bob Barker in his honor.

The 'Price Is Right' host donated millions to animal organizations through his lifetime.

Barker also participated in several PETA public service announcements and in 2010 he donated $2.5 million toward the purchase of the organization's office space, which ultimately became The Bob Barker Building.

"The bulk of Bob's estate will be donated to humane organizations and military charities," revealed Barker's longtime publicist Roger Neal.

He fought vigorously for animal rights, even battling Betty White and Jane Seymour in secret feuds that he took to his grave.

Barker's estate will be administered by the DJ&T Foundation, which he founded in 1994 and named after his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, and his mother, Tilly Kent Tarleton. It focuses on animal neutering and rescue operations.

"Bob used to end every episode of The Price Is Right by saying, 'Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered."

He called Betty White his "sworn enemy" following their dispute over Billy the elephant.

He also advocated for animal rights and battled Hollywood heavyweights Betty White and Jane Seymour in secret feuds that he took to his grave.

The late Golden Girls actress was Barker's "sworn enemy" after a dispute erupted in 2009 over the future of an elephant named Billy, who lived at the Los Angeles Zoo. Their fight was about whether Billy should be transported to a sanctuary. Barker supported the move, but zoo ally White was opposed.

Barker's feud with Seymour was over animals too. He spearheaded a campaign to stop the alleged abuse of horses on her show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, calling in the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to investigate.

The SPCA went undercover on set — and confirmed that two horses needed to be retired and 30 more were lame, some visibly limping, more with injuries not visible to the untrained eye.

Barker's no-nonsense efforts led to the firing of Dr. Quinn's horse handler and drastic changes for the helpless horses on the set.

Barker died in August of natural causes months before turning 100.

The retired Price Is Right host died last month — four months before turning 100. His publicist confirmed the news, revealing Barker lost his life to natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

