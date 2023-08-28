Bitter Until the End: How Bob Barker Took Secret Feuds With Betty White and Jane Seymour to the Grave
Beloved Price Is Right icon Bob Barker died at 99 in his home on Saturday and will be remembered as one of the most pivotal figures in game show history. Barker's 35-year tenure at Price was blemished by several lawsuits in which models — called Barker's Beauties — and other female employees claimed sexual harassment and wrongful termination.
Barker, a longtime animal activist, also bumped heads with fellow showbiz legends Betty White and Jane Seymour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late White was Barker's "sworn enemy" after a dispute erupted in 2009 over the future of an elephant named Billy, who lived — and remains — at the Los Angeles Zoo. Their feud was about whether Billy should be transported to a sanctuary — a move that Barker supported but zoo ally White opposed.
The tension between the two got so bad that Barker threatened to be a no-show at the Game Show Awards if White attended. The boycott threat was shocking since he was slated to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award that year. In the end, White stayed home so that Barker could attend.
His fight with Seymour was over animals too. Barker was outraged and spearheaded a campaign to stop the alleged abuse of horses on her show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, calling in the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to investigate.
The SPCA went undercover on set — and confirmed that two horses needed to be retired and 30 more were lame, some visibly limping, more with injuries not visible to the untrained eye.
Barker was passionately involved with the Coalition to Protect Animals in Entertainment. His no-nonsense efforts led to the firing of the Dr. Quinn horse handler and drastic changes for the helpless horses on the set.
Barker told STAR: "Or informant told us that American Humane Association representatives were on the set regularly and yet this animal suffering was allowed to continue.
"Either the AHA representatives weren't qualified to judge the condition of the horses or apparently they chose to ignore the animals' suffering."
Despite his feud with the ladies, Barker remained adored by millions who tuned in to watch him work his magic on The Price Is Right for three decades until his retirement in 2007.
He returned to celebrate his 90th birthday on the popular daytime standard in 2014 with his successor, comedian Drew Carey.
At the time, the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, said he was "officially extending an invitation to Bob to come back for his 100th birthday." Sadly, Barker never made it.
The retired television host died over the weekend — four months before turning 100. His publicist confirmed the news, revealing Barker lost his life to natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills.
CBS released a statement about Barker's passing.
"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars," the statement read.