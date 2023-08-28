Bitter Until the End: How Bob Barker Took Secret Feuds With Betty White and Jane Seymour to the Grave

Beloved Price Is Right icon Bob Barker died at 99 in his home on Saturday and will be remembered as one of the most pivotal figures in game show history. Barker's 35-year tenure at Price was blemished by several lawsuits in which models — called Barker's Beauties — and other female employees claimed sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Barker, a longtime animal activist, also bumped heads with fellow showbiz legends Betty White and Jane Seymour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.