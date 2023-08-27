Last Photos: Bob Barker Seen in Wheelchair Sunbathing Outside His Los Angeles Home Before His Death
Late The Price is Right icon Bob Barker was spotted enjoying some sun outside his Los Angeles home in the last pictures taken of game show host before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barker was snapped wearing a blue plaid jacket over a red t-shirt, sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes. He was seen resting in his wheelchair with a personal assistant and a walker by his side.
The photos were allegedly taken on February 26, 2021, two years before the 99-year-old's death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the iconic face of The Price Is Right, who hosted the show for 35 years, died in his Los Angeles home peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, August 26.
A rep for the TV host told Page Six the 99-year-old had passed away early in the morning.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his rep told the outlet.
CBS released a statement following the announcement of Barker's passing. They said, "We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker."
"During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.'" They continued, "In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."
Barker won 19 Daytime Emmys for his time on The Price is Right and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.
He was also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2004 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Aside from his work in game shows, Barker appeared in various TV shows and films, often playing exaggerated versions of himself.
His memorable role alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and his portrayal as Neil Patrick Harris' potential father in How I Met Your Mother, along with several guest appearances on shows such as Spongebob Squarepants and WWE Raw, showcased his versatility as an actor.
Barker's wife, Dorothy Jo, died of lung cancer in 1981. They did not have any children, and Barker never remarried. However, according to TMZ, the 99-year-old former game show host had extended family members who cared for him in his later years.
