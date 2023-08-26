Bob Barker: Legendary 'The Price is Right' Game Show Host and Animal Rights Activist Dead at 97 Due to Natural Causes
Iconic game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker has passed away at the age of 97, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barker reportedly died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, August 26, due to natural causes.
Throughout his life, Barker faced several health issues.
He had multiple bouts of skin cancer, and he suffered from various falls that sent him to the emergency room. His health scares became more frequent in recent years, but he remained resilient, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took self-isolation in stride.
Barker became a household name as the longtime host of the popular game show The Price Is Right. However, his career in game shows began when he was discovered by legendary producer Ralph Edwards. Edwards heard Barker on his radio show and immediately recognized his talent, hiring him for television.
In 1956, Barker started hosting the hit show Truth or Consequences, which he continued to star in until 1975.
Throughout his career, he also hosted other game shows such as Dream Girl of '67, Tattletales, and even served as the host of the Miss Universe pageant. However, it was The Price Is Right that he is most famously known for, having produced and hosted the show until his retirement in 2007.
After Barker retired from the iconic game show, comedian and actor Drew Carey took over hosting duties, and the show continues to be immensely popular to this day.
Barker's contribution to the world of game shows is unparalleled, and his charismatic presence will be sorely missed.
Aside from his work in game shows, Bob Barker appeared in various TV shows and films, often playing exaggerated versions of himself.
His memorable role alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and his portrayal as Neil Patrick Harris' potential father in How I Met Your Mother showcased his versatility as an actor.
Barker's personal life was marked by tragedy when his wife, Dorothy Jo, passed away from lung cancer in 1981. They did not have any children, and Barker never remarried. However, according to TMZ, he had extended family members who cared for him in his later years.
Barker's contributions to television game shows, as well as his dedication to animal rights activism, have left an irrefutable mark on American culture.
