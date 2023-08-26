Bob Barker: Legendary 'The Price is Right' Game Show Host and Animal Rights Activist Dead at 97 Due to Natural Causes

Barker became a household name as the longtime host of the popular game show The Price Is Right. However, his career in game shows began when he was discovered by legendary producer Ralph Edwards. Edwards heard Barker on his radio show and immediately recognized his talent, hiring him for television.

In 1956, Barker started hosting the hit show Truth or Consequences, which he continued to star in until 1975.

Throughout his career, he also hosted other game shows such as Dream Girl of '67, Tattletales, and even served as the host of the Miss Universe pageant. However, it was The Price Is Right that he is most famously known for, having produced and hosted the show until his retirement in 2007.