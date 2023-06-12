Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' After 41 Seasons Following String of Bizarre Behavior
Pat Sajak is heading into retirement. The Wheel of Fortune host, 76, will be leaving his four-decade run as host of the competition show after the 2023-2024 season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The television personality confirmed the news on Monday after being accused of displaying bizarre behavior this past season.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak shared on Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
Despite stepping away from his hosting duties, Sajak will still be a part of the long-running show.
Sajak will serve as a consultant on Wheel of Fortune for three years after retiring from his on-camera role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, who is the executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said about Sajak's retirement. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”
Sajak has hosted the syndicated game show since its debut in 1983. Despite teasing his and costar Vanna White's retirement months ago, Sajak's exit announcement didn't mention the leggy letter-turner.
His decision to walk away from Wheel of Fortune comes on the heels of mounting backlash.
- 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak, 76, Faces Fallout After Snapping at Contestant — is Retirement Near?
- 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak SLAMMED On Social Media After Posing For Picture With House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
- 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Outraged Following Pat Sajak's '#MeToo Moment' Blunder Towards Vanna White
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sajak recently landed in hot water (again) after snapping at a contestant named Debbie and her granddaughter while trying to solve puzzles in a triple Toss-Up.
After they struck out, rather than being sympathetic, or even polite, Pat, 76, condescendingly barked, "Why are you bothering?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While he attempted to backtrack on his comments, viewers pointed out that Sajak has uttered a string of absurdities lately.
He's mocked a contestant's speech impediment, made fun of another's fish phobia, jokingly put a show winner in a chokehold, asked WWE celebrity contestant Austin Theory to take off his shirt, and pulled on another competitor's beard.
Sajak also made stomachs turn when he made some cringeworthy comments to Vanna — and was caught posing with House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.