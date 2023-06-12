Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' After 41 Seasons Following String of Bizarre Behavior

Sajak will serve as a consultant on Wheel of Fortune for three years after retiring from his on-camera role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, who is the executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said about Sajak's retirement. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”