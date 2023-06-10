'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak, 76, Faces Fallout After Snapping at Contestant — is Retirement Near?

Pat Sajak is in hot water again after snapping at a contestant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The aging Wheel of Fortune host — who has been acting more and more bizarre with his passing years — added to his caustic campaign when a contestant named Debbie and her granddaughter teamed up to get all three answers wrong while trying to solve puzzles in a triple Toss-Up.

Source: ABC

After they struck out, rather than being sympathetic, or even polite, Pat, 76, condescendingly barked, "Why are you bothering?" He later tried to smooth things over a bit by telling the contestant, "I don't care what happened, I could listen to you solve Toss-Ups all night long."

Wheel of Fortune viewers know that Sajak has uttered a string of absurdities lately. He's mocked a contestant's speech impediment, made fun of another's fish phobia, jokingly put a show winner in a chokehold, asked WWE celebrity contestant Austin Theory to take off his shirt, and pulled on another competitor's beard.

Source: Mega

But the most cringeworthy moment was arguably when he implied he'd been stalking leggy letter-turner Vanna White. When Vanna told him she likes to relax in her garden, and asked him where he likes to chill, peculiar Pat creepily replied, "You don't know this, but it's actually your garden. I'm usually there about two or three in the morning."

These aren't the only blunders he's the Wheel of Fortune host has faced in recent years. As RadarOnline.com reported, Pat sparked a whirlwind of criticism after a photo of him posing with House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green went viral in September.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022

“Not at all surprised,” one user wrote. “Pat Sajak has always been MAGA. Outspoken climate change denier, unabashedly republican, and one of Rush Limbaugh's earliest supporters.” “The company you keep is quite unfortunate [Pat Sajak],” another user tweeted. “Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel.”

Source: Mega

Pat also faced backlash with his #MeToo movement blunder when he asked Vanna if she's "ever watched opera in the buff?" before telling her, "I'm just curious." Pat and Vanna have alluded to their retirement but have yet to pull the trigger.

Months ago, Pat told Entertainment Tonight that “the end is near” but did not elaborate. “Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years,” he said.

