Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Accused of Missing Payments For Land Rover, Bank Sues to Seize Car

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann was dragged into the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s latest legal problem. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ally Bank filed a lawsuit against the Bravo star and her 26-year-old daughter.

In the suit, Ally said the defendants entered into a retail installment sale contract for the purchase of the 2019 Land Range Rover. “Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract,” the suit said. “As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35. on the Contract.”

Per the deal, the defendants were to make payments of $1,903 per month. Ally’s lawsuit requested permission to take possession of the car. The lawsuit is the latest in a string of financial issues for the RHOA star. Kim and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are in the middle of a nasty divorce.

The split came after the couple was hit with a massive $1 million tax lien. Over the past couple of months, the exes have been sued over various debts. In addition, they were hit with a $230k default judgment over an unpaid loan and Kroy was ordered to turn over the keys to his Rolls Royce.

Kim and Kroy recently listed their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. The bank recently threatened to foreclose on the property due to the duo failing to make the required payments. As we first reported, in October, Kim and Kroy filed a petition in court pleading for an injunction against the bank.

The suit asked the court to have the foreclosure auction called off. The two said they were in the process of finding a buyer and needed extra time. Kim wrote an emotional declaration claiming her minor children would be homeless if the court didn’t help them out.

Kim said, “we strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.” She added, “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”

Police have been called out to the couple’s home numerous times since they split. The judge presiding over their divorce ordered them to sleep in separate rooms but that did little to calm their blowups. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Brielle faced a lawsuit brought by American Express over an alleged $12k bill. The suit was dismissed weeks later.