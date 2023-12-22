Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Crash Still Under Investigation One Week After Accident Video Surfaces
Michael B. Jordan might not have the merriest Christmas — because law enforcement is still investigating his recent car crash. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Thursday.
"There are no updates on the investigation," an officer told us via email, one week after a damning video surfaced showing the Creed III star's $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast speeding through the streets of Hollywood and smashing into a parked vehicle.
Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed "substantial damage" to both vehicles, with the front panel of Jordan's passenger side completely ripped off. The driver-side of the Kia also took a massive beating. No one was hurt in the accident.
There were no indications that Jordan was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but the officers did not perform a field sobriety test on the actor, reported TMZ.
When they asked Jordan what happened, he allegedly didn't elaborate. The star was not arrested over the incident; however, LAPD launched an investigation last week after they caught wind that the accident was caught on tape.
The footage showed Jordan's blue Ferrari speeding down Sunset Blvd. alongside a red sports car at approximately 11:30 PM. Jordan's car appeared to lose control before swerving into a parked Kia. Cops confirmed they were looking at the crash tape to determine if he was behind the wheel.
"Detectives are aware of the video of the crash at Sunset and Beachwood and are investigating if there is any possible negligence by the driver. We do not provide the name of the person involved unless they are arrested and booked into the system," the LAPD representative told RadarOnline.com.
The Just Mercy actor could face possible charges.
An insider shared that Jordan was allegedly "annoyed" that he smashed his expensive vehicle.
"It was an actual accident," a tipster told Daily Mail in Jordan's defense. "Michael was annoyed that he ruined his car, but that can get fixed. He was, and is, embarrassed about it all as he accidentally had his foot on the gas and didn't brake in time."
"One thing led to another and the parked car was where it was, and all the puzzle pieces just landed in an unfortunate way. He is happy nobody was hurt," the source said.