Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Crash Still Under Investigation One Week After Accident Video Surfaces

"There are no updates on the investigation," an officer told us via email, one week after a damning video surfaced showing the Creed III star's $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast speeding through the streets of Hollywood and smashing into a parked vehicle.

Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed "substantial damage" to both vehicles, with the front panel of Jordan's passenger side completely ripped off. The driver-side of the Kia also took a massive beating. No one was hurt in the accident.