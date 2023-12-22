Josh Duggar Playing 'Reindeer Games' in Prison on Christmas as He Fights to Appeal Conviction
Josh Duggar will have a leisurely Christmas behind bars. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how the former reality star-turned-convicted criminal will be spending the holiday weekend at FCI Seagoville, where he's serving his 12-year sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography.
Duggar's prison is going all out for Christmas. Not only is the Texas facility serving hen, ham, and vegetable stuffed peppers on December 25, but a spokesperson for the institution tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that the recreation department is hosting "Reindeer Games" for inmates, which will consist of a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
"The Christmas holiday events will consist of a variety of carnival style games. The games will start on Sunday, December 24, 2023 @12 PM until 2 PM or till supplies last," FCI Seagoville's holiday flyer obtained by RadarOnline.com read. "The recreation department will provide consumable incentives for individuals that participate in the carnival games, incentives are won by redeeming tickets that are earned at each game."
Duggar better work on his swing because we can reveal that these activities — which the recreation department playfully calls "Recreation Reindeer Games" — include putt-putt golf, frisbee target toss, football target throw, bowling, soccer shootout, and more.
If Duggar wants to be a Scrooge over the holiday, he can stay inside and play spades, dominos, or Monopoly. The incarcerated 19 Kids and Counting star will also get a second chance at victory because his prison will bring the games back for the new year as he tries to fight his conviction.
A second flyer obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that activities like chess, scrabble, basketball point shootout, spades, and handball will be available for inmates from December 30 until January 1, 2024.
With all the extracurriculars, Duggar and his prison pals will work up an appetite — and the low-security federal correctional institution has their meals covered.
The festive Christmas menu provided by FCI Seagoville revealed that along with baked cornish hen, pork ham, and vegetable stuffed peppers, Duggar will be served some traditional — and not-so-typical — sides.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that mashed potatoes and chicken gravy will be dished out for lunch on Monday. Broccoli, cheese, and rice, as well as a corn casserole, dinner rolls, and soy chicken, will also make an appearance.
Duggar and his incarcerated buddies will finish their festive meal with assorted pie.
Dinner won't be as exciting as the Texas prison is serving deli sandwiches, peanut butter, and potato chips to end the night.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Duggar recently made headlines after his legal team filed a Hail Mary by petitioning the highest court to appeal his conviction after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided to uphold it.
Duggar is scheduled to be released from prison in October 2032.