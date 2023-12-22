Josh Duggar Playing 'Reindeer Games' in Prison on Christmas as He Fights to Appeal Conviction

Josh Duggar will have a leisurely Christmas behind bars. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how the former reality star-turned-convicted criminal will be spending the holiday weekend at FCI Seagoville, where he's serving his 12-year sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar's prison is going all out for Christmas. Not only is the Texas facility serving hen, ham, and vegetable stuffed peppers on December 25, but a spokesperson for the institution tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that the recreation department is hosting "Reindeer Games" for inmates, which will consist of a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

"The Christmas holiday events will consist of a variety of carnival style games. The games will start on Sunday, December 24, 2023 @12 PM until 2 PM or till supplies last," FCI Seagoville's holiday flyer obtained by RadarOnline.com read. "The recreation department will provide consumable incentives for individuals that participate in the carnival games, incentives are won by redeeming tickets that are earned at each game."

Duggar better work on his swing because we can reveal that these activities — which the recreation department playfully calls "Recreation Reindeer Games" — include putt-putt golf, frisbee target toss, football target throw, bowling, soccer shootout, and more.